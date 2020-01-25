Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to announce $43.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $45.30 million. Independence Contract Drilling posted sales of $62.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year sales of $202.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $189.15 million, with estimates ranging from $184.55 million to $196.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 299,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

