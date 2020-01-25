Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the lowest is $4.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

NYSE:HII traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.47. The company had a trading volume of 227,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

