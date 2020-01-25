Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.92 Million

Brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report $924.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $968.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $955.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

