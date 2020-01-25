Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.46 Million

Analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $126.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $430.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $431.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $510.31 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $520.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 561,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,413. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $77.43 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

