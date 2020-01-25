Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

