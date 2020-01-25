Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,016,000 after acquiring an additional 344,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Badger Meter by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 347,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 238,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,456,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $62.38 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

