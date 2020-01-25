Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lennar posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

LEN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,757. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. Lennar has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,680,200. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

