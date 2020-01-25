Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 526,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,377. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,181,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.