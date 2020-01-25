Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after buying an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

