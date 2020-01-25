Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian T. Finnegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

