Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,448,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

