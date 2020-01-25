Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Position Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.