Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.63. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,747 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

