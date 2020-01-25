Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

