Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.