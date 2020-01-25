Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $168.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $170.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

