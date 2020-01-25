Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,502. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

