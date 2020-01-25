BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $4.99 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,212,197,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,484,705 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

