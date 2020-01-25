Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded down $30.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,962.96. 578,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,825. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.