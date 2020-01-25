Bonpay Market Capitalization Tops $110,330.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a market cap of $110,330.00 and $1,934.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.03128756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123677 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

