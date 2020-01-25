Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $371.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.50. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

