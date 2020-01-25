Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $401.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a hold rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.53.

NYSE:BA opened at $323.05 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average of $352.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

