Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.