BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DT. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

