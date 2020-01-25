Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after purchasing an additional 902,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.