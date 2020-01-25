BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,445,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.84. 751,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.82 and a 12 month high of $547.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

