Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $11.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 454,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 72,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 100,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 182,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

