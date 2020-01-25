Bitcore Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcore has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,358.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.01929423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.03716864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00642041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00734028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00100733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010871 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00578891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,059,078 coins and its circulating supply is 17,558,119 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

