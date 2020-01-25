Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $311,909.00 and approximately $32,234.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,863,447 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

