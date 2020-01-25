Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.63. Biopharmx shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 10,136,711 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Biopharmx as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.