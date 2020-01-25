BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 209,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

