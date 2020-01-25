BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $14.99. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 8,118 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $311,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,747 shares of company stock worth $1,664,547. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $316.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

