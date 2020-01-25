Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.77.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.37. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.