Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $47.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

BILL opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

