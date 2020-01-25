Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post sales of $33.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $140.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.49 million to $141.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $171.94 million, with estimates ranging from $171.48 million to $172.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of BILL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 431,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,439. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.