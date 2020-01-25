BidaskClub Upgrades Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PCYO. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 325,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $305.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 72.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

