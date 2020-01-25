BidaskClub Lowers US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Sell

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

