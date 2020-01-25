BidaskClub Lowers US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Sell

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.
Shares of USCR stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
