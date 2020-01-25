BidaskClub Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 110,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,242. The firm has a market cap of $861.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.