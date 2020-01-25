BidaskClub Lowers Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

