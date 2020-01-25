BidaskClub Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Buy

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.