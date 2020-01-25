BidaskClub Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 195,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,880. Cutera has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cutera by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

