BidaskClub Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,431. The company has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cerus has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. Cerus’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 69.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 147.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 896,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $3,630,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cerus by 107.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,173,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

