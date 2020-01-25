BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BiblePay has a total market cap of $366,060.00 and approximately $4,987.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BiblePay has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,974,571,003 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

