BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,779 ($23.40). The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,494 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,780.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

