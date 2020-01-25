Benchmark Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

