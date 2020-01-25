Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Beigene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,494. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,963 shares of company stock worth $24,642,833. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Beigene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Beigene by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $3,315,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Beigene by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

