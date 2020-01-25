Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.78. 1,610,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.