Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

BXRX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 125,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

