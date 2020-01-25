Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GLG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,119. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 231.71% and a negative return on equity of 105.27%.
About Bat Group
Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.
