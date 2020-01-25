Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Sidoti

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Sidoti from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on B. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NYSE B opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479 in the last ninety days. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

